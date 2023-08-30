Teen girl fatally shot after 15-year-old sneaks into bedroom at night, OK officials say

A 15-year-old girl was shot and killed after a teen boy sneaked into her bedroom through a window, Oklahoma officials told news outlets.

Deputies with the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a shooting at 1:30 a.m. Aug. 29, at a home in Broken Arrow, the office said in a news release.

Inside the home, deputies found a girl with a gunshot wound to the head, KOKI reported.

The sheriff’s office said she was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead, the outlet reported.

Investigators say a 15-year-old boy entered the girl’s bedroom at night and, at some point, a gun he brought with him went off, striking the girl, according to the sheriff’s office.

The nature of the relationship between the teens is being investigated, the sheriff’s office said. Neither of the teens have been publicly identified by authorities.

“We think that they were trying to be clandestine, or, he was trying to be clandestine,” Sheriff Christ Elliott told KOTV.

After the gun went off, the boy left the home but called for help, Elliott told the station.

“This is a tragedy all the way around,” he said, per KOTV.

The FBI is taking over the investigation because the boy is a tribal citizen, KOTV reported.

The teen boy was in custody as of Aug. 29, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office’s initial shooting investigation was assisted by The Broken Arrow Police Department and Creek Nation Lighthorse Police.

Broken Arrow is about 15 miles southeast of downtown Tulsa.

