Teen girl fatally shot in car in Queens; 15-year-old boy charged with manslaughter

A 15-year-old boy fatally shot a teen girl to death as the two sat in a vehicle in Queens, police sources said Sunday.

Shantasia O’Brian was shot in the back about 5 p.m. Friday outside a home on 136th Ave. near Brookville Blvd. in Laurelton, cops said.

Medics rushed Shantasia to Jamaica Hospital but she couldn’t be saved. She lived about three miles away in Queens Village, according to cops.

Police took two people into custody for questioning and ultimately charged the boy with manslaughter and weapon possession. His name was not released because by cops because he’s a juvenile.

An NYPD spokeswoman couldn’t say Sunday what led to O’Brian’s shooting or if it was accidental.