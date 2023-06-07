Teen girl fatally stabbed at Southside home identified; juvenile suspect in custody

A juvenile male is in custody after a 15-year-old girl found with multiple stab wounds outside a home on Corpus Christi's Southside died of her injuries.

Early Friday morning, Corpus Christi police responded to the 3800 block of Pennine Way for a report of a teenage girl with serious injuries outside a residence. The responding officers performed lifesaving measures on the scene and transported the girl to a nearby hospital, where she later died of her injuries, a news release from the police department stated.

A GoFundMe fundraiser for the funeral expenses of 15-year-old Eriya Ruiz was created after Ruiz was fatally stabbed outside a home on Corpus Christi's Southside on Friday. A juvenile male was arrested in connection to her death.

The girl was later identified as 15-year-old Eriya Ruiz by the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office. Her cause of death was multiple stab wounds.

Homicide investigators identified a suspect on Saturday and determined that he and Ruiz knew each other. The incident was not a random act of violence, according to police.

A juvenile male, whose identity was not released, was taken into custody without incident. He was transported to the Nueces County Juvenile Justice Center.

Anyone with information should call the Corpus Christi Police Robbery and Homicide Detectives at 361-886-2840.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been created for Ruiz's funeral services. Ruiz was a member of the Corpus Christi United Little Miss Kickball league and was a first-year teenage player on the Blue Angels team, according to the web page.

"Though she has been taken from us, she will always be remembered as ... a player with a lot of heart and hustle and she will be truly missed," the page stated.

