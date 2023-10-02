Teen girl finds out she was raped after seeing social media video, Florida cops say

A teenage girl learned she had been raped at a Florida house party after seeing a video circulating on social media, deputies said.

A group of teenagers having a house party in Plant City were drinking illegally on Sept. 23 when one of the female attendees became drunk, according to a Sept. 29 release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The teen, whose age has not been released, lost consciousness, deputies said.

While she was unconscious, a 17-year-old boy at the party raped her, according to the sheriff’s office.

An 18-year-old man recorded the sexual assault and then posted the video on social media, which spread, deputies said.

The next day, the teenage girl saw the video on social media and learned she had been sexually assaulted, deputies said.

The girl called detectives to report the assault, according to the sheriff’s office.

“I am disgusted at the actions of these individuals who exploited someone in such a vulnerable state,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in the release. “I extend my deepest sympathies to this young woman and admire her bravery in coming forward to our deputies.”

The 17-year-old boy was charged with sexual battery by a person younger than 18 years old upon a victim 12 years or older and was taken into custody on Sept. 28, deputies said.

The 18-year-old man was charged with promotion of a sexual performance by a child and unlawful use of a two-way communications device and turned himself in Sept. 29.

Plant City is about 25 miles east of Tampa.

