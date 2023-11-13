Teen girl found dead in Grandview; police investigate her death as homicide

A 17-year-old girl was found dead Sunday evening in Grandview and police were investigating her death as a homicide, a police spokesman said Monday.

Officers responded about 7 p.m. to investigate a reported unresponsive person in the 6100 block of East 127th Street, said Sgt. Dean Van Winkle, a spokesman for the Grandview Police Department.

They found the teenage girl from Grandivew, who has not been publicly identified, deceased, Van Winkle said. Detectives responded to the area and were investigating her death as a homicide.

No suspect information was released.

The killing is Grandview’s fourth homicide of the year, according to data tracked by The Star.

Anyone with information the girl’s death is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477) or the Grandview Police Department at 816-316-4980.