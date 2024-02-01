Teen girl hurt in West Valley City shooting; suspect arrested

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Authorities say a suspect was arrested Wednesday after a shooting left a teenage girl hospitalized.



Details are limited, but West Valley City police said emergency crews brought the victim to a hospital, adding that she is expected to be OK.

The scene of the shooting appears to be near the intersection of Carnegie Tech Street and Westpoint Drive. As of 9:40 p.m., a large police presence was in the area.



No details were given on the person taken into custody. Police said they believe this was an isolated incident.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post with more information as it becomes available.

