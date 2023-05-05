Teen girl injured in shooting involving other teens at Missouri home, police investigate

A teenage girl suffered significant injuries in a shooting that involved other teens at a home Thursday evening in Sedalia, Missouri, a police spokesman said.

The injured girl was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition, Commander David Woolery with the Sedalia Police Department’s criminal investigations bureau said Friday.

Officers responded to a report of a person being shot shortly before 5:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of West Third Street. The investigation revealed that the incident involved teenagers, Woolery said.

“All parties involved have been identified and are cooperating with the investigation,” said Woolery, who declined to say how many teens were involved. The shooting involved a handgun.

The investigation is ongoing and the criminal investigations bureau was working with the Pettis County Juvenile Office to determine whether any potential juvenile-related charges were warranted, he said. No one has been arrested.

Woolery said the shooting is an example of the importance of keeping guns secured.

“When you’re dealing with firearms and kids, there’s always teachable moments of keeping them secured,” he said. “And if you’re going to have firearms in the house, then making sure that the kids understand firearm safety and certainly not to handle any firearms without an adult.”