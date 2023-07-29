Teen girl injured by stray bullet during Conkey Ave. shooting

A 42-year-old Syracuse man was shot on Conkey Avenue and Avenue D early Saturday, according to Rochester police.

The unidentified man was shot at least once in the upper body and found inside a vehicle, police said.

During the investigation, police also located a second victim, a 16-year-old Rochester girl. It is believed that during the exchange of gunfire, the teen was struck by a stray bullet while sitting inside a nearby residence on Conkey Avenue, police said.

Both victims were taken to area hospitals. Their injuries have been classified as non-life threatening, according to police.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 911.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Teen injured by stray bullet during Conkey Ave. shooting in Rochester NY