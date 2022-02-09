Teen girl injured after suspect fires into parked car in Fresno. Police say man fled

A teenager was injured Tuesday afternoon after a suspect in a car opened fire at the girl and three others while they were parked in their car in southwest Fresno.

The girl was bleeding from the head and taken to a hospital, police spokesman Felipe Uribe said. Officers don’t think the injury was a gunshot wound, and it’s not believed to be serious.

Uribe said it may have been caused by shrapnel from the window glass shattering. The girl is 16 years old, he confirmed later to The Bee.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. near Amador and Plumas streets.

The teen and three others were parked in a silver BMW in an alley when a man approached them on foot and fired into the car. Uribe said one of the other three was a 16- or 17-year-old girl and the other two were men.

The suspect then fled in a silver Honda Accord, Uribe said.

Officers found shell casings at the scene.

All four of the people who were in the car live in the area, Uribe said.

Officers do not believe the incident was gang-related, he said, and there was no indication they knew the shooter.

Officers investigate a shooting in southwest Fresno on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.