Teen girl with intellectual disabilities sexually assaulted in Pennsylvania Starbucks

A teen girl with intellectual disabilities was lured from her Pennsylvania school to a nearby Starbucks, where she was sexually assaulted in the bathroom by three classmates, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday.

The incident unfolded in October 2022, when the victim was just 15 years old, according to the suit, which accuses Pittsburgh Public Schools, Starbucks and the property management company 101 Kappa Drive Associates #1 of negligence. A group of male students supposedly led her to the nearby coffee shop, where employees allegedly did little to intervene, despite seeing the boys taking turns entering the bathroom with the victim.

From there, the group wandered to another nearby building, a vacant facility owned by 101 Kappa, where the third boy sexually assaulted the girl, according to the lawsuit filed in Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas.

In the days after the alleged assault, the teen victim was unable to discuss what had happened with her mother, who only found out after teachers discovered her daughter crying at school. She was upset at the time because of a rumor circulating about her having sex with three different boys, according to the lawsuit. A subsequent medical exam confirmed signs of sexual assault and the mother went on to report it to police.

No charges have been filed in connection with the case more than a year later.

“Pittsburgh Public Schools failed to create a safe environment for my client to go to and from school when it knew that she needed one,” said attorney Alec Wright, who represents the girl and her mother. “And Starbucks and Kappa failed to protect my client from the violence of others when they knew their businesses were causing criminal activity to occur. The painful result was her sexual assault.”

According to the lawsuit, the girl’s IQ was determined to be around 65, and then below 60 on a second test, putting her in the lowest 1% of students intellectually. As a result, the victim’s mother notified school officials at the start of the year that her daughter would need help, especially given that she’d be transitioning into high school.

Instead of providing accommodations and support, staff let her wander the halls and hide out in bathrooms during class, according to the suit. What’s more, they failed to address her leaving class or provide any safety monitors for her during school hours or when she walked to and from the bus stop, the suit alleged.

“It just makes me feel angry to know that there was such little oversight or protection for my daughter,” her mother said. “If she leaves in the morning to go to school, then she should return home from school safe.”