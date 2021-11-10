Teen girl killed in drive-by shooting not the intended target, NC police chief says

A 20-year-old man was arrested in connection with Tuesday’s fatal drive-by shooting of a 16-year-old girl in a Shelby yard, police said Wednesday.

Police said they will release the girl’s name once her family is notified.

The girl wasn’t the intended target, Shelby Police Chief Jeffrey Ledford told Charlotte Observer news partner WBTV.

The teen was standing with another person in a yard at 512 Roberts St. when she was killed at about 3:50 p.m., police said.

The girl died at Atrium Health Cleveland, according to a Shelby Police Department news release.

Police obtained warrants charging Shelby resident Santana Almont Eaves Jr. with first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into occupied property.

Anyone who knows of Eaves’ whereabouts is urged to call the Shelby Police Department at 704-484-6845 or Crimestoppers at 704-481-8477.