Teen girl killed in Lancaster County drive-by shooting, officials say

A 15-year-old girl was killed in a drive-by shooting early Sunday at a Lancaster County apartment complex, officials said.

Shortly before 1 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting at Foxwood Apartments on Country Club Road in Kershaw, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Several people in the complex heard gunshots, and one person told deputies they heard a car speed away, the release said. Investigators determined the shots likely were fired from a car on Country Club Road, the release said.

At the scene, deputies found “possible damage from gunfire to an air conditioning unit facing the road,” but no other damage was reported, the release said. At the time, no injuries were reported.

At 7 a.m., deputies were called back to the apartment complex, officials said.

A resident found her 15-year-old niece on the couch with a gunshot wound, the release said. The victim, who was visiting family, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

No one else inside the apartment was injured.

Investigators believe the victim was struck by a bullet that entered the apartment through an exterior wall during the shooting reported at 1 a.m., officials said. There’s no evidence that a second shooting occurred at the complex, officials said.

The sheriff’s office encourages anyone who has any information about the shooting to call the sheriff’s office at 802-283-3388 or call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.