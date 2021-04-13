Missing Richland County teen found safe, deputies say

The search for a missing girl with medical issues ended, when the teenager was found safe, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday.

At about 1 p.m., the sheriff’s department said Mekayla Martin was located.

Information on where Mekayla was found, or if she was alone, was not made available.

The 13-year-old was reported missing in the morning, and hadn’t been seen since Sunday night, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

Before she was reported missing, the teenager was last seen at her home on Brighton Hill Road, according to the release. That’s in the Dentsville area, near a section of S.C. 277 that’s between Interstate 20 and Interstate 77.

There was urgency to find Mekayla, because she has medical concerns, the sheriff’s department said. Further information on her condition was not available.

There was no word if Mekayla was considered a runaway.