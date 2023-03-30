Teen girl missing since early Saturday from Clovis home, police say. Have you seen her?
Clovis police are asking for help locating Mia “Pan” Pereida, 17, who was last seen Saturday about 1 a.m. walking away from her home near Temperance and Shepherd avenues.
Mia is 5-feet, 10-inches tall and 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair, police reported Wednesday.
She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a black hoodie, and a gray tank top.
Anyone with information regarding Mia’s location can call the Clovis Police Department at 559-324-2800 and reference case number 23-19019.
