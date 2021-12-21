Teen girl ordered to remain in juvenile detention after allegedly making threat that closed Lakota school

Dec. 21—LIBERTY TWP. — A teen charged with a felony for allegedly making a threat that closed a school in the Lakota district on Monday was ordered to remain incarcerated.

The 13-year-old girl is charged with making terroristic threats, a third-degree felony. She was arraigned on Tuesday by Magistrate Patricia Wilkerson and remanded back to the Butler County Juvenile Detention Center until a pretrial hearing on Dec. 28, according to Rob Clevenger, juvenile court administrator.

The magistrate also ordered the probation department to do an investigation, which would include the consideration of pre-trial release before the next hearing date.

The girl admitted to making the threat to shoot up Liberty Junior School on social media to get out of school, according to Butler County Juvenile Court documents.

"She stated she sent the threat because she did not want to go to school," Detective Mike Steele wrote on the court complaint.

Liberty Junior School on Dutchland Parkway in Liberty Twp. was closed after the threat was received via social media Sunday might, according to the district and the Butler County Sheriff's Office.

On Monday morning, the school "learned of a direct threat of a potential shooting ... that has been shared via social media," Principal Eric Bauman said in an email to parents on Monday. "The Butler County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating is threat. Because the investigation is continuing right now, and out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our students and staff, Liberty Junior School will be closed today."

BCSO Capt. Rick Bucheit said unlike some of the copycat messages circulating via TikTok last week, this threat was more specific.

"This was different. It said 'I'm shooting up LJS tomorrow' ... that was what was said last night. Then (they) had the nerve to say, 'if not tomorrow, Tuesday,'" Bucheit said.

The message was sent on Snapchat.

Because the threat was more specific, Bucheit said the district decided to be as cautious as possible.