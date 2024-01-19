Sheriff’s officials are seeking the man suspected of raping a 15-year-old girl in Adelanto.

At 3:07 a.m. Wednesday, Victor Valley sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a rape at an Adelanto home. Deputies learned that the girl had ran away from her home to meet a man she met online, police said.

Deputies were also told that the suspect forced the girl into the back seat of his vehicle and sexually assaulted her, sheriff’s officials said.

The investigation is ongoing, and no suspect or vehicle information is available as of press time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy S. Bowman at the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or www.wetip.com.

Safety tips

MamaBear - The Ultimate Parenting App suggests the following tips to prevent internet stranger danger:

Don’t give out personal information.

Don’t talk to strangers online.

Never meet with an online “friend” in person.

Don’t respond to strange requests.

Do not accept online messages from strangers.

Never share your password.

Set boundaries and create house rules for internet safety.

Monitor your children’s online and social media behavior.

Keep tabs on the social media platforms your child visits.

Communicate. Have conversations about your child’s online life and share yours.

Use a safety app. Help protect kids from internet stranger danger with the MamaBear app, available on Android devices and iPhone devices.

The National Sexual Assault Hotline can be reached at hotline.rainn.org/online or 800-656-4673.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Teen girl raped in Adelanto, authorities seek suspect