Teen girl shot, critically injured outside school in North Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE — A 15-year-old girl was hospitalized Wednesday evening after being shot at Walter P. Carter Elementary/Middle School in North Baltimore, according to Baltimore Police.

Police were dispatched to the school, which sits on the border of the Wilson Park and Pen Lucy neighborhoods, at about 6:17 p.m. Wednesday, Deputy Police Commissioner Richard Worley said at the school.

The girl, a freshman at Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School, was taken to a hospital and is undergoing surgery, Worley said. She is in critical but stable condition.

No suspects have been identified, and the matter is still under investigation.

“First, I want everyone to pray for this young woman, but then I want everyone to get mad, and get angry, because we should not be talking about young people getting shot and injured,” Mayor Brandon Scott said at a news conference outside the school.

The Tuesday evening shooting came against the backdrop of several recent shootings involving young people. A 13-year-old boy was shot Tuesday evening in the Oldtown neighborhood in East Baltimore, where a 14-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl were also shot later in the night.

“We shouldn’t get mad at the police, or attorneys or judges, but we have to get mad at ourselves as a community,” Scott said.

Although the Wednesday shooting was after school hours, an aftercare program was running when the shooting took place, according to Scott.

“We are sitting here at shooting at a brand new 21st century school, with young people still in aftercare who are now going to be traumatized because they saw, or heard, or know someone got shot outside of that building,” he said.

