Teen girl shot dead, teen boy critically injured in Memphis shooting

A teenage girl is dead and a teenage boy is critically injured after a shooting Wednesday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Memphis police responded to a shooting on the 3200 block of New Horn Lake Rd. where officers found a 16-year-old male and 17-year-old female shot, said Lt. Bill Kaiser, MPD public information officer.

The girl was pronounced dead on scene, police said. The boy arrived in critical condition at Methodist South Hospital by private vehicle, Memphis police said.

Police said the suspect was in a dark colored Dodge Challenger.

Several dozen juveniles have been killed by gunfire since 2020. Wednesday’s shooting marks at least the second homicide of a child so far in 2022.

This investigation is ongoing and police asks that anyone with information call (901) 528-CASH.

Dima Amro covers the suburbs for The Commercial Appeal and can be reached at Dima.Amro@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @AmroDima.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis shooting leaves teen girl dead, teen boy injured