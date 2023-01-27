Teen girl who shot at deputies reaches plea deal; gets 20 years in prison

Nicole Jackson appears in court for a hearing at the Justice Center in Daytona Beach, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.

Nicole Jackson-Maldonado, the 15-year-old girl who shot at deputies, reached a plea Friday that will send her to state prison for 20 years.

That was a very different sentence from her co-defendant, a 12-year-old boy who could be released from a juvenile facility in three years.

Jackson-Maldonado stood before Circuit Judge Elizabeth Blackburn Friday at the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona Beach as Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood and several deputies sat in the gallery.

Maldonado was sentenced to 20 years in state prison followed by 40 years of probation. That has been the offer from prosecutors for months.

Jackson-Maldonado appeared to be confused at times during the hearing. After the judge had pronounced her sentence based on the plea agreement she asked the judge if she would be released on Jan. 27. Apparently, she meant Jan. 27 more than a decade from now, but it was unclear.

The judge told her the Department of Corrections would determine her exact release date.

Jackson-Maldonado will be housed in a state prison facility, but kept separate from adults until she reaches her 18th birthday.

The judge entered an order allowing her to see a mental health counselor.

Jackson-Maldonado was 14 when she and the 12-year-old boy made national news after running away from the Florida United Methodist Children’s Home on June 1, 2021, breaking into a house, arming themselves with guns and shooting at responding deputies, according to charging affidavits.

Jackson-Maldonado faced a life prison sentence if convicted of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer (firearm), although, because she is a juvenile, the sentence would be reviewed after 25 years, at which point a judge could release her.

She also faced up to life in prison on the charge of burglary of a dwelling while armed. She was also charged with criminal mischief causing damage of $1,000 or more, a third-degree felony.

The plea deal amended the attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer (firearm) to attempted murder. Prosecutors also waived a minimum mandatory of 20 years in prison.

Jackson-Maldonado received credit for just over 600 days in the county jail.

The plea deal also took care of Jackson-Maldonado's cases in Flagler County where she was charged with five third-degree felonies in the burning of some wooded lots.

Jackson-Maldonado's case was treated differently than the boy's.

Prosecutors kept the 12-year-old boy’s case in juvenile court and resolved it last year with a plea bargain that could free him within several years from a juvenile facility. But prosecutors have kept Jackson-Maldonado's case in adult court and offered her a very different deal.

