Teen girl shot and killed in New Bedford, investigation underway

Authorities are investigating after a teen girl was shot and killed Saturday night in New Bedford.

Police say 16-year-old Anali Farias passed away Thursday afternoon from her injuries at an area hospital.

Officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of 17 Bullard Street around 11:30 p.m., according to New Bedford Police. A short time later, officials say a bullet-riddled car had arrived at Saint Luke’s Hospital with Farias in the back seat.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

No arrests have been made at this time.

