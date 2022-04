Apr. 9—A teen girl was reportedly shot in the leg Friday afternoon near Wesleyan MetroPark in Dayton.

The shooting happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Princeton Drive.

The girl, who suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, was taken to Dayton Children's Hospital, according to police.

She reportedly was involved in an argument before she was shot.

We are waiting on additional police records and will update this report.