Teen girl shot near James Weldon Johnson Park, police say

Jacksonville Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting of a young female near James Weldon Johnson Park.

Around 1 a.m., JSO arrived to the scene and found the girl with a gun shot wound to her lower extremities.

The girl was sent to the local hospital with no life-threatening injuries.

According to the JSO, officers spoke to the victim and witnesses on the scene and were told that a large group of young teens who were near the park had heard multiple gunshots.

At the scene, they found multiple casings where the shots were fired.

Police are still conducting an investigation.

If anyone has any information, please contact JSO through the non-emergency number 904-630-0500. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

