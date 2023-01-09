Teen girl shot in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood

Jan. 8—A 17-year-old girl was taken to a local hospital after a shooting Saturday night in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood.

Pittsburgh police responded shortly before 10 p.m. to the 6500 block of Deary Street following a ShotSpotter alert for a single round of gunfire and related calls to 911.

Officers found the girl, who had been wounded in the arm, at a nearby residence in the 1100 block of Paulson Avenue, according to a Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman.

The officers applied a tourniquet to the wound until medics arrived and took the girl to the hospital in serious but stable condition, the spokeswoman said.

The city's Mobile Crime Unit processed evidence at the scene and Violent Crime Unit detectives are investigating.

