Teen girl stabbed in struggle Friday night in downtown Bellingham

A 16-year-old girl was pepper sprayed and stabbed in the face downtown after a struggle in downtown Bellingham, police said.

Anna M. McGee, 32 of Bellingham, was arrested just before 8 p.m. Friday, March 10, on suspicion of second-degree assault, according to an email from Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy Saturday, March 11.

The girl told officers responding to a robbery-in-progress call in the 100 block of east Magnolia Street that she and a woman, later identified as McGee, were arguing.

McGee allegedly pepper sprayed the girl in the face, leading to a struggle. McGee pulled out a knife and cut the teen’s neck and cheek, Murphy said.

McGee was standing across the street when officers arrived and claimed the girl attacked her and tried to take items from her. Officers found all the items reported stolen in McGee’s backpack, which was with her, Murphy said.

The victim was taken to the hospital but no information about her condition is available as her name was not released.

McGee remained in Whatcom County Jail Sunday, March 12, with no bail allowed, according to online booking records.