Teen girl still missing after two weeks, Richland County Sheriff’s Department says

Noah Feit
·2 min read

A Columbia teenager has been missing for two weeks, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Sanaa (pronounced sa-ni-ya) Amenhotep, 15, has not been heard from by her family since leaving her home in northeast Columbia on April 5, the sheriff’s department said.

On April 7, the teen was reported missing by the sheriff’s department. As of Sunday, the sheriff’s department has not provided any updated information about the search, other than to confirm the girl is still missing.

Sanaa Amenhotep has been missing for two weeks, according to the Richland County Sheriff&#x002019;s Department.
The sheriff’s department did not say if it considers Sanaa a runaway, or if investigators think she was abducted.

Information about if Sanaa was alone when she was last seen was not made available by the sheriff’s department.

Sanaa’s father, Sharif Amenhotep, drove from his home in Newark, New Jersey, to South Carolina in an effort to find the teen, New Jersey News Network reported. He said it’s not unusual for Sanaa to stay out late and for her mother to report the teen missing.

“But this time she didn’t come home,” Sharif Amenhotep said, according to New Jersey News Network. “This is serious. Just think if it was your daughter, I mean if it was your loved one, how would you feel? ... She means everything to me, I just truly miss her. We are working hard out here to find her.”

Sharif Amenhotep said he’s going to stay in Columbia until Sanaa is found, WACH reported.

No Amber Alert has been issued in an effort to find Sanaa.

The sheriff’s department described Sanaa as a 5-foot-5, 160-pound female with long brown braided hair and black eyes. She was wearing a black NASA shirt, a black and brown throw around her shoulders, light blue jeans and pink Crocs when she was last seen, according to the release.

Anyone who has seen Sanaa, or has information on where she might be, is asked to call 911, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

Sharif Amenhotep said he is offering a $10,000 reward for help leading to the safe return of Sanaa, according to a post on his Facebook page. Information can be shared by calling 973-280-8351, or the sheriff’s department at 803-576-3000.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

