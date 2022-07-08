Teen girl struck by a bullet after someone shot into apartment, Cabarrus County sheriff says

A girl is in critical condition after being struck by a bullet Friday morning in Cabarrus County after someone shot into apartments, officials said.

A friend of the family said she was 13 years old.

ALSO READ: Manufacturer to bring 150 jobs to Cabarrus County

The shooting happened at about 2:50 a.m. at the Patriots Place apartments on Zion Church Road, the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office said.

[WANT TO WATCH ON OUR STREAMING APPS? CLICK HERE]

No further information has been released.

This is an ongoing investigation.

(Watch below: Woman killed, 3 others hurt after van plows into runners at Avery County race, troopers say)