Teen girl suspected of shooting 5 people in Denver arrested in Barstow

A 17-year-old girl was arrested in Barstow by Denver police in connected with a shooting outside a bar last month in the Mile-High City.

On Thursday morning, Keanna Rosenburgh was arrested nearly 900 miles away in Barstow, Denver police reported.

Rosenburgh is suspected of shooting and injuring five people on Sept. 16 outside of the LoDo nightclub in the 1900 block of Market Street in Lower Downtown Denver, police said.

Authorities alleged that Rosenburgh began shooting after security refused to let her into Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row bar because they believed she was using fake identification.

The suspect began walking away but quickly returned to have another conversation with security. As she walked away a second time, she took the firearm and fired it in the direction of the club multiple times, according to the police report.

Rosenburgh, who lives in Lakewood with her family, turned 17 in early June, the Denver Gazette reported.

The arrest of Rosenburgh was conducted by the Denver Police Department, with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Los Angeles SWAT team and Los Angeles Desert Cities Safe Streets Task Force, and the Barstow Police Department.

Her arrest came after the community tipped off the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. Through investigation, the Denver Police Fugitive Unit determined the suspect was in Barstow, police said.

Further investigation and surveillance led to Rosenburgh’s arrest on Thursday, Denver Police said.

Rosenburgh is being held on suspicion of eight counts of investigation of first-degree attempted homicide, police said. The Denver District Attorney’s office will make the final determination of charges.

Because the suspect is a minor, the booking photo and arrest affidavit were not available for release, police stated.

