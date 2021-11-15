Teen girl ‘taken against her will’ by 18-year-old ex-boyfriend, Pennsylvania cops say

Police are searching for a Pennsylvania teenager they say was “taken against her will” by an ex-boyfriend.

According to the New Castle Police Department, Haylee Hobbs, 16, was last seen at 1813 Pennsylvania Ave. around 11:20 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14.

Hobbs was taken from the address on the south side of town by 18-year-old Carlos Jones, police said.

New Castle is approximately 50 miles northwest of Pittsburgh.

Charges of kidnapping and “other related offenses” have been filed against Jones, according to police.

Hobbs was wearing a gray hoodie, and blue and purple boxers when she was taken, NCPD said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 724-656-9300.

