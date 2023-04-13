Teen girl testifies Erie man robbed, sexually assaulted her while walking home

A teenage girl said she was walking home from the store on the evening of Oct. 22, talking to friends on Instagram, when a man who had walked past her started following her.

As she crossed a bridge, the man grabbed her, slammed her to the ground and started punching her in the face as she kicked him, the 15-year-old girl testified.

The girl, who was 14 years old at the time of the attack, said she was robbed of money and had given the man the marijuana she had before she said he pulled her by some bushes and a fence, asked her if she was a virgin and sexually assaulted her before letting her go.

The girl identified her attacker, 59-year-old Leon D. Williams, as Williams sat in Erie County Central Court for his preliminary hearing on Wednesday morning.

Erie police charged Williams in January with two felony counts of robbery, a felony count of attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and misdemeanor counts of simple assault, theft and indecent assault in the attack in the area of Buffalo Road and Pennsylvania Avenue after authorities said DNA evidence helped connect him as a possible suspect and the girl identified him from a photo lineup. Prosecutors added a first-degree felony count of criminal attempt at rape at the start of Wednesday's hearing.

Erie 5th Ward District Judge Paul Bizzarro held Williams for court on all charges, rejecting an argument by Williams' Pittsburgh-based lawyer, Kelvin Morris, that the girl never identified Williams as her attacker to the police.

Williams remains in the Erie County Prison on $100,000 bond.

More: Erie police: DNA links suspect to robbery, sexual assault of 14-year-old girl in October

The victim provided the only testimony during Wednesday's hearing. She said under questioning by Erie County Assistant District Attorney Jeremy Lightner that, after Williams threw her to the ground and punched her and she gave him her money, he helped her up and tried to calm her down. The girl said as Williams walked with her and held her, he told her that it wasn't her fault and that he was a drug addict and had just gotten out of prison.

Story continues

She said Williams also told her that she needed to carry more things to defend herself with.

The girl testified that when Williams asked her if she was a virgin, she started panicking. She said Williams told her if she kept panicking and making noise, he was going to kill her.

The girl said she was pulled into an area with bushes and a fence, where she said Williams touched intimate areas of her body. She said she told Williams she was menstruating, and he then attempted to force her to perform a sexual act on him.

When the assault was over, she said Williams told her that she was a very smart girl, and walked with her for a bit before leaving the area. The girl said she ran home and knocked on the door, and when her sister answered it her sister started crying because she had blood all over her sweatshirt.

When the girl was asked where the blood came from, the girl said she remembered that Williams' hand was bleeding. The sweatshirt was given to the police, she said.

A 59-year-old Erie man accused of robbing and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl was held for court on April 12, 2023, on all charges in the Erie police case.

Erie police detectives wrote in Williams' criminal complaint that in addition to the sweatshirt, police collected a potential blood sample they found on the cement sidewalk along the path the girl said she was forced to walk. DNA testing on the blood samples indicated that Williams could not be eliminated as a possible investigative lead, according to information in the complaint.

The girl said under questioning by Morris that when police asked her to describe her attacker, she said he was wearing a big, bulky jacket and was light-skinned. She said she felt her attacker's face and felt a slight beard around his chin and hair above his lip. She said she believed the man was a few inches taller than her, but she could not tell whether he was thin or heavy because of the bulky jacket.

Detectives wrote in the criminal complaint that sometime after the attack, the girl was shown a photo lineup featuring eight photos. She immediately identified Williams as her attacker from the lineup.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNhahn.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie man charged in teen girl's robbery, sexual assault held for court