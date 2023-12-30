Teen girl who was ‘wielding weapons’ shot by Suffolk officer, police say

A Suffolk police officer shot and injured a teenage girl who was “wielding weapons” on Saturday morning, according to a release from the City of Suffolk.

Suffolk police responded to a report of a disturbance involving an individual with a weapon in the 6200 block of Oakglen Drive.

Police reported they encountered the teen “wielding weapons” upon arrival.

An officer attempted to de-escalate the situation, and the teen approached the officer “in a threatening manner,” the release stated. Another police officer then discharged their firearm and struck the girl.

The girl, who has not been identified, was treated on scene before being transported to a nearby hospital. The involved police officer was placed on administrative leave pending a criminal and administrative investigation.

A spokesperson for the city declined to confirm what kind of weapons the teen had at the time of the shooting and her age. It was confirmed she is a teenager.

Suffolk police are investigating the incident.