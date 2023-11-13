Teen girls carjack man, crash car near middle school: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 15-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl are facing charges after allegedly carjacking a 63-year-old man, police say.

Officers responded to the carjacking at Ethlyn Avenue and Silver Street just after 5 p.m. Friday. The victim told police that two young women approached him at the stop sign and told him that they needed his car.

ORIGINAL STORY: Carjacked vehicle crashes near middle school, 2 detained, 2 on the run

When he refused, the girls reportedly pulled the man out of the vehicle. Police say the girls drove away but came back to the area, demanding the key to the car.

The victim was able to flee and contact 911.

According to reports, around 30 minutes later, an officer observed the vehicle in the area of Barron Avenue and Lamar Avenue. Officers attempted to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle refused, which led to a pursuit.

The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle crashed at Barron Avenue and Prescott Road near Sherwood Middle School.

The two girls were reportedly taken into custody, and a man fled on foot. It was previously reported that police were searching for two men after the crash, but reports now show that only one man fled the scene.

Officers searched the area, but the man was not located.

Both teens were charged with carjacking and attempted robbery.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

