Teen girls given money and drugs in exchange for sexual favors by diner owner, feds say

An Iowa man convicted of grooming high school girls and providing them with money, alcohol or drugs in exchange for sexual favors was sentenced to three decades in prison, feds say.

Hershel James Ratliff, 71, of Council Bluffs, was convicted in July of six counts of human trafficking and one count of distribution of a controlled substance to a minor, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa. On Thursday, Dec. 16, a judge ordered Ratliff to 30 years in prison.

Prosecutors say Ratliff used his business, Jimmy’s All-American Diner, and other rental properties to recruit victims from 2012 to 2019. Court records show Ratliff opened the diner in 2019 and employed between 25 and 30 people.

The investigation began in August 2019 after a 14-year-old reported Ratliff had made sexual advances toward her, according to prosecutors. Numerous other young adults were later determined to be victimized by Ratliff when they were in high school, federal officials said.

“Ratliff groomed teenagers and after cultivating a trusting relationship with them, convinced them to engage in various sex acts with him and his friends for money, alcohol, or drugs.” prosecutors said in a news release.

Drugs the minor girls were given include marijuana and prescription Xanax, which he provided before and after they participated in various sex acts at his home, federal officials said.

Evidence was also shown that Ratliff “obtained sex acts for his friends from adult women by the use of force and coercion,” according to prosecutors.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom.