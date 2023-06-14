Teen given 3 years of probation for his role in a botched carjacking that led to the shooting of a Milwaukee police detective

Police work on the scene of an officer involved shooting near the intersection of North Water Street and East Buffalo Street in Milwaukee.

A 19-year-old Milwaukee man was sentenced to three years of probation for his role in a botched carjacking, and shooting of an off-duty Milwaukee police detective in the Third Ward last year.

Dionta'e Hayes pleaded guilty last year to three felonies: driving a vehicle without the owner's consent, attempting to take a vehicle without the owner's consent, and bail jumping.

On Tuesday, Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Michael Hanrahan stayed a one-year prison sentence in favor of placing Hayes on three years of probation. The stayed prison sentence means that if Hayes violates the conditions of his probation, he will serve that prison sentence.

Hayes is one of three teens to plead guilty in connection to the incident. Timonte Karroll-Robinson, 19, was sentenced last summer to five years in prison for his role, and Keasean Ellis-Brown, 20, pleaded guilty in April to attempted first-degree intentional homicide and two other felonies. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 30.

According to police and prosecutors:

On Jan. 13, 2022, Milwaukee police officer Andrew Wilkiewicz was inside of the Shake Shack, 220 E. Buffalo St., when a delivery driver arrived at the establishment. The driver exited the vehicle and asked if one of her three children could use the restroom. Once the driver exited the vehicle, a man jumped inside of it with the woman's children also inside the car.

The man would later be identified by authorities as Ellis-Brown, who dropped his phone in the process of attempting to steal the car. Ellis-Brown returned to the Shake Shack and forcefully tried to take his phone back from the driver who was in possession.

Wilkiewicz then stepped in and identified himself as police. During the struggle, Wilkiewicz was shot and injured. Ellis-Brown then fled in another car with the two other teens.

The shooting put Wilkiewicz in the hospital for five days. The modified charge for attempted homicide is classified as a Class A felony, and therefore Ellis-Brown could be sentenced to life in prison. Ellis-Brown will be sentenced on June 30.

