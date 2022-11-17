Teen goes missing after meeting up with a boy she met online, Pennsylvania police say

Authorities in Pennsylvania are searching for a 16-year-old girl who officials said went missing after she left to meet up with a boy she met online.

Jasmine Vought, 16, was last seen at Hoffman Homes in Littlestown at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release on Nov. 17.

Vought was meeting up with a boy she met online, police said. She was wearing a black coat and carrying a black backpack.

Vought, at five feet, three inches tall, was described as a white female with brown eyes and brown hair with red or auburn highlights, police said. She often wears “hoop earrings and a necklace” with a red ruby center, the release said.

About the same time Vought was last seen, police said a light orange station wagon, possibly a Volkswagen, was seen in the area. A “younger” male with black hair and a “straight cut hairstyle” was driving the vehicle, the release said.

Anyone with information on Vought’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Pennsylvania State Police Gettysburg Post at 717-334-8111.

Littlestown is about 115 miles southwest of Philadelphia, near the Maryland border.

