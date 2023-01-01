Teen grabs gun after fight and shoots three driving away, killing one, OK cops say

One teenager is dead and two others are wounded after another teen opened fire on them in southeast Oklahoma, police said.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 31, after two teens in a larger group got into a fight with each other, in the town of Idabel, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a release.

The fight ended, the rest of the group got into a truck and were driving away from the area when one of the teens involved in the brawl grabbed a “long gun” and started shooting at them, OSBI said.

“Long gun” generally refers to any firearm larger than a pistol, such as a rifle or shotgun.

Gunfire struck three teens, killing one and seriously injuring another, the release said. One of the teens was only grazed.

Investigators didn’t release the ages of those involved, but a hospital in Idabel reported going into lockdown after three teens with gunshot wounds arrived, just minutes after the shooting.

Two of the victims were 19 years old and one was 14, the hospital said in a social media post.

The hospital confirmed that one died, another was transported to a different hospital in critical condition and a third was treated and released.

The suspect is in custody, authorities said.

The OSBI, FBI, and Idabel police are all investigating with the Choctaw Nation, as several Native Americans are involved in the investigation.

Idabel is roughly 225 miles southeast of downtown Oklahoma City.

