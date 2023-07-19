Teen granted parole in Westmont school shooting plot; will begin second sentence

Jul. 19—EBENSBURG, Pa. — One of two teenagers accused of planning a shooting at Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High School in 2021 was granted parole on Tuesday on one of the counts on which he was sentenced last month and will begin serving time on the second charge.

Preston Robert Hinebaugh, 18, appeared before Judge David J. Tulowitzki in Cambria County court for a parole hearing in which he was granted parole effective Tuesday for a one- to 12-month sentence after having served the minimum on that sentence.

He will remain in the Cambria County Prison as he serves the one- to six-month sentence for one count of firearms not to be possessed by a minor. He is eligible for another parole hearing after the minimum on that sentence is served.

Hinebaugh, who in March entered no-contest pleas to two counts of conspiracy to commit terroristic threats and one count of firearms not to be possessed by a minor, was sentenced last month in Cambria County court to consecutive terms of one to 12 months and one to six months in Cambria County Prison, plus three years of probation.

A no-contest plea means that the defendant does not have to admit to the crime with which he or she is charged, but does acknowledge that there is enough evidence for prosecutors to win a conviction.

A no-contest plea carries the same weight as a guilty plea.

As a part of his sentence, Preston Hinebaugh is to have no firearms in his residence.

The teen also appeared in court Monday by video, as Tulowitzki heard arguments regarding items seized from the Hinebaugh home in 2021.

Philson Hinebaugh, father of Preston Hinebaugh, took the stand on Monday and identified items seized by Upper Yoder Township police in two separate searches of his home in December 2021.

The items include five weapons, including two with serial numbers and three AR-style weapons without serial numbers, as well as ammunition and accessories.

Philson Hinebaugh told the court that the firearms would be stored at his father-in-law's home in Rockwood, Somerset County, which is where his other weapons are currently stored.

Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer told Tulowitzki that since Philson Hinebaugh is the owner of the guns and that they will not be stored in the home, there is no legal reason that they should not be released.

Following the hearing, Tulowitzki issued a court order for the Upper Yoder Township Police Department to release the items.