Teen grazed by bullet during fight outside Brooklyn’s Atlantic Center Mall

A 15-year-old boy was grazed in the head by a bullet after another teen opened fire outside the Atlantic Center Mall in Brooklyn Wednesday evening, cops said.

The teenager was shot about 5:25 p.m. on Atlantic Ave. near Fort Greene Place, outside a Best Buy and Burlington Coat Factory outlets. Medics took him to Methodist Hospital in stable condition, police said.

A security guard at the Atlantic Terminal Mall across the street said he had to kick the teens out after they started fighting at a McDonald’s just moments before the shooting.

“It started inside the mall. They meet there every day after school gets out,” said the guard, who didn’t give his name. “It started in front of the McDonald’s and it ended up at the (Cold Stone) Creamery. One of them threw a punch.... I had to get them out of there. It’s my job.”

After the teens got outside, the guard said he heard two shots, and saw the boy wounded.

Cops have made no arrests in the case.