Teen grocery worker inserted 11 needles into food items, Pennsylvania police say

A teenager accused of inserting sewing needles into food items while employed at a Giant grocery store in Pennsylvania has been charged, according to local news reports.

Troopers with Pennsylvania State Police Fogelsville were called to the Trexlertown store on Wednesday, April 19, after customers returned groceries with sewing needles hidden inside, McClatchy News previously reported.

A spokesperson with Giant told McClatchy News the company learned of the “product integrity issue” on April 17 and “immediately investigated.” The company then contacted authorities “for further action and investigation.”

“Based on an internal investigation and surveillance video, an employee – now former employee – appeared to insert a sewing needle into at least three known food items, which were found to have sewing needles,” the spokesperson said.

Investigators found 11 sewing needles in various items at the grocery store, WCAU reported.

The juvenile suspect is charged with three counts of recklessly endangering another person and one count of criminal mischief, according to WPVI.

No other suspects are believed to have been involved, LehighValleyLive reported, and no injuries were reported.

“The safety of our customers is GIANT’S top priority,” a spokesperson previously told McClatchy News. “Out of an abundance of caution, the company has removed some products from shelves at its Trexlertown store. The categories believed to be affected include: single serve Tastykakes, fresh bagged green beans, loose sweet yellow and white onions, fresh green asparagus, soft packaged dog food and treats, soft packaged cat food and treats, instant mashed potatoes (boxed) and cleaning sponges.”

If you suspect product tampering or purchased any of the affected items from the Trexlertown store, Giant said you should notify authorities and can return your products for a full refund.

A Giant spokesperson said the company will not be commenting on the charges.

If you have any additional information regarding the investigation, call Pennsylvania State Police - Fogelsville at 610-395–1438.

Trexlertown is about 60 miles northwest of downtown Philadelphia.

