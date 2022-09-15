Teen groping charges against magazine publisher Jason Binn dropped

Luxury-magazine publisher Jason Binn, who was accused of sexually abusing a female relative earlier this year, is no longer facing charges, the Manhattan District Attorney’s office said Wednesday.

Binn, founder of DuJour Magazine, was arrested in June for allegedly groping his 16-year-old relative over her clothes outside Cipriani on Valentine’s Day.

Prosecutors investigating the case determined there was not enough evidence to prove the forcible-touching charge.

Additionally, the complaining witness decided not to proceed with the case, a Manhattan DA spokesperson said.

“I am thrilled the truth came out and justice has been served,” Binn told the Daily News.

The 54-year-old entrepreneur denied the allegation from the start, with his lawyer stating that the incident was “unfortunately the latest chapter in a long and bitter divorce proceeding.”

Binn founded Niche Media in 1998, publishing high-end regional glossies including Hamptons, Gotham and Aspen Peak magazines. He sold the company in 2006 and founded DuJour Media.