Teen gunman fires shot while being held down by gym members at LA Fitness, NY cops say

A teen gunman fired a shot from his handgun while being held down by three gym members at LA Fitness, police in New York said.

He brought the firearm to the gym after a heated argument and later a fight with a 17-year-old, according to authorities.

Noah Haynes and the other teen were told to leave the LA Fitness in Long Island by staff after the argument, leading to their fight in the parking lot after 7:15 p.m. on Dec. 21, Suffolk County police said in a Dec. 22 news release.

The 17-year-old, who’s name wasn’t released, returned to the gym and Haynes showed up 30 minutes later with a handgun, according to the release.

Haynes approached the other teen in the locker room, slashed his neck with a metal object and pointed his gun at him, police said.

Their fight moved into the gym area when the “victim yelled to other people in the gym that Haynes had a gun,” according to the release.

Then, Haynes was held down by three other gym members until officers arrived, police said. Haynes fired one shot as he was restrained.

“No one was struck by the bullet,” the release said, adding that several witnesses called 911 to report an active shooter.

Haynes is facing charges ofsecond-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, menacing and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to the news release.

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 22.

The 17-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his minor injuries and released after, according to the release.

