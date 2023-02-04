Teen gunman kills security guard at party in San Bernardino County, authorities say

Homicide detectives identified the suspect as a male juvenile from Muscoy, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. (On Scene TV)

A 17-year-old boy was arrested Thursday on suspicion of fatally shooting one security guard and injuring another Jan. 28 at a backyard party in San Bernardino County.

The incident was reported around 1:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of Gray Street in the community of Muscoy, just north of the city of San Bernardino.

Two male gunshot victims were found at the scene and transported to a local hospital, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a news release. One man, identified as Howard Gabrelle Anderson Jr., 28, died. A 29-year-old survived. The two men were cousins, KTLA reported.

Witnesses told investigators that as many as 150 people were at the party, Sheriff's Department officials told KTLA-TV Channel 5.

The suspect was arrested Thursday by the Sheriff's Department's SWAT team and booked into San Bernardino County Juvenile Hall.

