Teen gunned down in front of Harlem public housing complex

A teen was gunned down outside a Harlem public housing complex Saturday afternoon, police said.

The victim, 18, was fatally shot outside the Wagner Houses on E. 124th St. near 2nd Ave. at 3:05 p.m., cops said.

Police responding to a call for shots fired found the teen with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, police said.

Medics rushed the teen to Harlem Hospital where he died.

Police have made no arrests and the victim’s name was not immediately released.