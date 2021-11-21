Teen gunned down in front of Harlem public housing complex

Elizabeth Keogh, New York Daily News

A teen was gunned down outside a Harlem public housing complex Saturday afternoon, police said.

The victim, 18, was fatally shot outside the Wagner Houses on E. 124th St. near 2nd Ave. at 3:05 p.m., cops said.

Police responding to a call for shots fired found the teen with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, police said.

Medics rushed the teen to Harlem Hospital where he died.

Police have made no arrests and the victim’s name was not immediately released.

