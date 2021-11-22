Teen gunshot victim taken to hospital

The Oxnard police department is headquartered at 251 S. C St., Oxnard.

A 16-year-old male was allegedly shot in the upper body on Saturday and was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according the Oxnard Police Department.

The incident took place just before 11 p.m. on Saturday on the 2400 block of Alvarado Street by the Rancho Solano Apartments complex in Oxnard near the unincorporated neighborhood of El Rio, Oxnard Police Cmdr. Luis Mc Arthur said.

When authorities arrived on the scene, the El Rio teen had already been taken to St. John's Regional Medical Center by a passerby, McArthur said. He was later transferred to Ventura County Medical Center. As of Sunday morning, the victim was in stable condition, according to police.

Upon searching the scene, investigators found evidence of the shooting, including shell casings, McArthur said. The investigation is still on going, he said.

The shooter could face felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder, McArthur said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600.

