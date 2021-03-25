Teen handcuffed, given electric shocks, sheriff's office says

Mar. 25—WELCOME — A couple has been accused of handcuffing a teenage boy to furniture overnight and using a dog's shock collar on him for discipline, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said.

Jimmy Dale Blackwell Jr., 42, and Jennifer Lee Blackwell, 42, of 160 Lake Drive in the Welcome area were arrested Tuesday and charged with felony child abuse following an investigation that began after the sheriff's office received a report Feb. 15, the sheriff's office said in a press release.

It was reported that the boy was being handcuffed to furniture at night and made to sleep on the hard floor of the house, and that he had to wear a shock collar, the sheriff's office said.

The boy was interviewed at the Dragonfly House Child Advocacy Center and given a medical exam.

In addition to the child abuse charge, Jennifer Blackwell was charged with possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.

Both of the Blackwells were released under a $25,000 unsecured bond. They are scheduled to appear in court on April 3.