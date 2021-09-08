Teen’s head struck by stray bullet in Baltimore, police say

Phillip Jackson, Baltimore Sun
A 16-year-old was struck in the head by a stray bullet Tuesday night while getting out of a car with his father, police said Wednesday.

The boy was injured around 9:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of Bell Ave. He told police he felt a “sharp pain in the back of his head,” after getting out of the car, officials said. The boy’s father checked him into an urgent care center where a doctor said a bullet was found under the skin of the boy’s skull.

He was then taken to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators believe the boy was not the intended target of the bullet.

Additionally on Wednesday, police identified two people who were killed over Labor Day weekend:

Montrell Graham, a 17-year-old boy, was killed in the 1100 block of Ellicott Driveway. Seth Tunstall, 31, was killed in the 600 block of Cherry Hill Road, according to police.

