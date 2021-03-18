Teen headed to court trial for murder
Mar. 18—The Yuba County District Attorney's Office withdrew its request to have the case of a Linda teen charged with murder moved to criminal adult court this week.
On Aug. 31, 2020, a 16-year-old male, whose name has not been released, allegedly shot and killed Lonnie Long Jr., 57, of Olivehurst, after Long went outside his residence to intervene in a fight amongst a group of teenagers.
The teen was arrested the next day.
Deputy District Attorney Andrew Naylor said he made the decision to withdraw the request after reviewing the report on the juvenile by a court-appointed psychologist.
In December, a hearing about whether to move the case to adult court was not completed due to Judge Debra Givens ordering a well-rounded assessment be completed by an expert in child and adolescent development.
The expert reviewed police reports, the juvenile's record, behavior in school, and performance in school, according to Naylor.
He said he could not comment on what in the report led him to withdraw the request to move the case to adult court due the confidential mental health and HIPAA information in the report.
"I will say that after reviewing the report and all other evidence in light of the criteria required for transferring a minor to adult court, I believe that he would benefit from rehabilitation services available under juvenile court jurisdiction," Naylor said in an email. "This was a decision that took into account the need for efficient and timely resolution of this matter, the viewpoints of the victim's family members, and the goals of the juvenile justice system generally."
A jurisdictional hearing, or court trial, will take place next month.
At that hearing, a judge will sit in the role of the jury and evaluate evidence. The burden of proof for the prosecution is the same as in a criminal trial — proof of guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The hearing will include opening statements, testimony from witnesses, documentary or physical evidence and closing arguments, according to Naylor.
The judge will then determine if the charge is true or not.
If the charge has been proven true the judge will find the juvenile comes within the jurisdiction of the juvenile court and the case would proceed to a disposition — similar to a sentencing hearing.
The jurisdictional hearing is scheduled for April 9 at 9 a.m. in Yuba County Superior Court.