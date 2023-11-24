Teen held in jail without bond in Jackson Co. shooting; more arrests expected

A teen is in jail and more arrests are expected after a shooting Wednesday in Latimer.

Matt Fletcher, 18, of Vancleave was arrested Wednesday night and is charged with shooting into a motor vehicle. He is being held without bond in the county jail, according to the Jackson County Sheriff Department.

Two others were with Fletcher when the shooting occurred at about 5 p.m. Wednesday on Scott Street in Latimer, off Tucker and McClellan roads. Sheriff John Ledbetter said no one was hurt.

The suspects left the scene and drove toward Old Biloxi Road, where the driver ran into the back of a parked delivery truck.

The suspects got out of the vehicle and ran into the woods,

Jackson County deputies with dogs searched the woods for suspects.