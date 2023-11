DECATUR, Ga. - Decatur police are investigating an auto incident that killed a 16-year-old boy Monday night.

Police say the boy was walking near the intersection of East College Avenue and Commerce Drive, close to the Avondale MARTA station, when he was hit and killed.

Police have not identified the victim or the driver.

The Decatur Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division is on the case.

MAP OF THE INCIDENT