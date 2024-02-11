Teen hit and killed by trailer on Dunlawton Avenue in Port Orange

Police said Sunday they are investigating how a teen, who had just stepped out of a vehicle on Dunlawton Avenue on the Port Orange causeway, was hit by the trailer the vehicle was pulling.

The 14-year-old boy was transported to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach where he died, police said.

Responding officers learned the boy was struck by a trailer being pulled by the vehicle he had just exited. No other vehicles were involved and no one else was injured in the crash that occurred west of the Dunlawton Bridge, police said.

Police have not released the name of the victim.

The Port Orange Police Department's Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the crash and is asking anyone with information to contact THI Investigator Carlyton Hambsh at 386-506-5849.

