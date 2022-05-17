Teen hit by train near Indian River Elementary in Edgewater

A 14-year-old girl was injured Monday after being hit by a train near Indian River Elementary School in Edgewater, authorities said.

The train versus pedestrian was reported to dispatchers at 3:49 p.m. on 30th Street near Hibiscus Drive.

Edgewater police responding to the scene said they found debris indicating a person had been struck by the train but could not immediately find a victim.

The impact threw the girl into a wooded area where officers found her, a news release from Edgewater police said.Police said the teen was walking on the railroad tracks when she was hit by the southbound train.

A Volusia County Sheriff’s helicopter was called to the scene to airlift the girl to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach in critical condition, police said.

A paramedic said the girl was suffering from a broken right leg and other possible injuries to her lower body.

It was unclear whether the girl was a student at the nearby school.

Edgewater are asking anyone who has information on the train accident to contact the Edgewater Police Department at 386-424-2000.

